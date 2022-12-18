AAP’s National Council meets to discuss expansion plan

New Delhi, Dec 18 : After the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and the civic body polls in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party has called the meeting of its National Council on Sunday to discuss the expansion plan here.

All elected representatives of the AAP and its key office-bearers from various states will discuss the party’s expansion plan. The Meeting will be chaired by national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

All AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are expected to discuss the plan.

The meeting holds significance as the party for the first time in Gujarat Assembly election won five seats and have fulfilled the criteria of becoming the national party. The party members will discuss the strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls due to be held in various states next year.

Apart from the expansion strategy, the meeting also gains importance in the light of the Lok Sabha election, which is scheduled to be held in 2024, said a party source.

According to the source, the party is also expected to discuss the inflation, unemployment and India-China recent face off and may pass the resolution on them. The day-long meeting will also discuss the party’s performance in the Gujarat Assembly polls.

However, ahead of the National Council meeting, CM Kejriwal chaired the party’s Executive Council meeting. The party has a total of 32 members in the Executive Council. (IANS)