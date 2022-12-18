Ranji Trophy to return to Shillong after 4 yrs

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 17: The Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) is all set to welcome first class Ranji Trophy cricket back to Shillong, with the state team to face Sikkim at the MCA Ground in Polo here from December 20.

The last time that Ranji cricket was held in Shillong was December 2018, which was the first season that Meghalaya took part in the prestigious competition. Meghalaya’s home matches in 2019-20 were held outside the state due to upgrade work on the MCA Ground, while the 2020-21 was cancelled due to Covid-19.

The first class tournament returned the following year but in a condensed format with the BCCI scheduling Meghalaya’s matches in Gujarat.

2022-23 will see the return of Ranji Trophy cricket to Shillong for the first time in four years.

On Thursday, BCCI general manager Abey Kuruvilla visited the MCA Ground. Kuruvilla, a former India fast bowler, was satisfied with the arrangements for the upcoming match, which will be the first of three Ranji contests to be held in Shillong this season. He held detailed discussions with MCA officials led by president Naba Bhattacharjee.

Kuruvilla’s eyes lit up when he inspected the wickets, impressed with the amount of grass growing on it since green tops are becoming rare.

Fans can come and cheer for their team, with the MCA arranging for seating at the ground.

Entry will be free.