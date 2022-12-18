BCCI floats RFP for indoor cricket centre in Shillong

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 17: The BCCI on Saturday announced the release of a Request for Proposal for the construction of indoor cricket training facilities in Meghalaya and five other North East states and annual maintenance contracts through tender. It was in 2018 that former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, who was then the BCCI technical committee chairman, unveiled the foundation stone of an indoor practice facility and gymnasium here at Polo Grounds. However, the venture was severely delayed due to the pandemic but it is now likely to be completed by the end of 2023, Meghalaya Cricket Association president Naba Bhattacharjee said on Saturday after speaking with the BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah. Further details of the Request for Proposal can be found on the BCCI website: www.bcci.tv.