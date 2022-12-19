Assam TMC grooms leaders to strengthen party at grassroots

Guwahati, Dec 19: Eight months since the party was launched in the state, the Assam Trinamool Congress is now grooming a team of leaders, selected from across the block and state units, in a bid to strengthen the party at the grassroots.

As many as 355 such leaders took part in a state-level leadership training programme held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here on Sunday in the presence of party leaders from All India Trinamool Congress.

“The leaders, who have been selected in the past eight months, comprise various block and district presidents, state office-bearers, district youth and state youth presidents, members of state and district mahila units and office-bearers of various departments of the party,” Assam Trinamool Congress president Ripun Bora informed mediapersons later.

Bora said the programme will further groom the leaders, strengthen the party at the state level and help TMC emerge as a credible Opposition in the state.

Asked whether he would invite leaders like former AASU president Dipanka Nath, who had recently resigned from his post in the influential students union, and other party leaders to Assam Trinamool Congress, the state party chief said that the doors of the party were open to all grassroots (trinamool) leaders.

It may be noted that the Assam Trinamool Congress was launched here in April this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajya Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress leader, Derek O’Brien asserted that the party “was launched in Assam to remain for decades.”

“Over the past few months since the party was launched in Assam, a lot of progress has been made in building the organisation and serving the people. We are focussing on these two aspects and we have come here to stay, not for some months or years, but for 20 to 25 years,” he claimed.