9 Rohingyas apprehended by RPF at Agartala railway station

Guwahati, Dec 19: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) apprehended nine Rohingyas during a special checking drive at Agartala railway station, an official statement issued here on Sunday said.

“In continuation of its fight to detect illegal migrants and Rohingyas, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Agartala, along with Government Railway Police (GRP), Agartala, conducted special checking against illegal migrants in all the incoming and outgoing trains at Agartala railway station and apprehended nine Rohingiyas on December 15,” a statement issued by NFR said.

Among the arrested, five are female and four male.

“On interrogation they could not produce any valid documents and later confessed that they were from Bangladesh and of Myanmar origin. Later, all the nine Rohingyas were apprehended and brought to RPF post, Agartala and handed over to the officer-in-charge, GRP, Agartala for legal action,” it said.

RPF staff deployed at stations and trains have been keeping strict vigil on illegal migrants, Rohingyas and suspected persons.

Last month, in Tripura itself, over 20 Rohingyas were arrested from different parts of the state, which shares an 856-km border with Bangladesh.