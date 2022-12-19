FIFA World Cup Buzz

World Cup champions to get $42 million in prize money

DOHA, Dec 18: The World Cup champions will earn $42 million in prize money for their football federation. The losing team in the final will get $30 million from a FIFA prize fund of $440 million. When France won the World Cup in 2018, the country’s federation got $38 million from FIFA’s $400 million prize fund. Not all the money goes to players, but they are expected to get a good chunk of it. Every national football federation gets at least $9 million in prize money for playing at this year’s World Cup, plus $1.5 million for each toward costs of preparing for the tournament. Third-place team Croatia earned $27 million in prize money. Morocco, which ended up in fourth, will be paid $25 million. FIFA’s total revenue for the past four years was $7.5 billion, with most from broadcast and sponsorship deals, plus ticket and hospitality sales. (AP)

Southgate to stay on as England manager after WC

Doha, Dec 18: After saying he needed time to consider his future, England coach Gareth Southgate has confirmed he will stay on beyond the World Cup. Southgate has moved quickly to end the uncertainty around his job by informing the FA of his intention to lead the team at the European Championships in 2024. “We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager, and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign. Gareth and Steve Holland have always had our full support, and our planning for the Euros starts now,” the FA said on Sunday. England reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar, losing 2-1 to France. Afterwards Southgate, who is under contract until December 2024, said he could not guarantee he would see out that deal. “Whenever I’ve finished these tournaments I’ve needed time to make the correct decision because emotionally you go through so many different feelings and the energy that it takes through these tournaments is enormous,” he said. With no obvious successor to Southgate, his comments led to speculation about potential replacements and prompted a debate about whether the next manager would have to be English. The FA has been clear in its desire for Southgate to stay on after he transformed the fortunes of the national team. England was in crisis when he was hired in 2016. Under Southgate England made it to the semifinals of the World Cup in 2018 and lost on penalties to Italy in the final of Euro 2020. He was jeered by fans after a 4-0 loss to Hungary in June – its worst home defeat since 1928. (AP)