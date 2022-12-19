Shakib could play as pure batter in second Test: Coach

Chattogram, Dec 18: Bangladesh head coach Russel Domingo has hinted that skipper Shakib Al Hasan could play as a pure batter in the second and final Test against India next week.

The spin all-rounder bowled only 12 overs during India’s first innings and didn’t roll his arms in the second essay due to rib and shoulder problems.

His 84 in Bangladesh’s second innings was one of the positives in an otherwise insipid performance, which led to the home team’s 188-run loss.

“He could play as a batter (only). Obviously he didn’t bowl enough overs. He is still struggling with his shoulder and bruising. It left us with four bowlers – a big blow for us,” Domingo said.

Right arm medium pacer Ebadot Hossain was also unable to bowl in the second innings due to back injury.

“I am not 100% sure if Shakib would be able to bowl. He is definitely available to play as a batter, which is an issue for us. We need an allrounder,” Domingo added.

Bangladesh have included uncapped left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed in the 15-member squad for the second Test, scheduled to start from December 22 in Dhaka. (PTI)