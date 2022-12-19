Shillong Jottings

#TheBestFinalEver

Sunday’s World Cup final match, the best ever in a FIFA World Cup, had everything for fans. Nail-biting moments, heart wrenching scenes, a seesaw battle between two football giants and an epic finish.

The G.O.A.T battle between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé did not disappoint and somehow even exceeded expectations.

Messi got his storybook ending, and the Argentina won its third World Cup trophy, its first since the legendary Diego Armando Maradona lifted the trophy in 1986.

For Shillongites, especially for Argentina fans, it was a cause for celebration. Bursting of firecrackers, celebrations on the streets, fans wearing Argentina jerseys and waving Argentina flags, eating and merrymaking continued well into the night.

People gathered in Laitumkhrah and Khyndai Lad, after the match had ended. Scenes were jubilant and loud cheers pierced the chill at night.

For fans of the Les Bleus, it was a case of so near yet so far. Twice they fell behind and twice they came at par only to give it away to Messi and his team in the penalty.

Social media was covered in the white and blue, the colours on the Argentine flag. Residents updated their status on WhatsApp and congratulatory messages were exchanged with gay abandon.

Argentina and Messi will stay in the hearts, minds and social media posts of Shillongites for at least a few days.