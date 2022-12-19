FKJGP calls on DHS to inquire about 100-bed hospital in SWKH

MAWKYRWAT, Dec 18: The Federation of Khasi-Jaintia & Garo People (FKJGP) South West Khasi Hills District called on the Director of Health Services in Shillong, East Khasi Hills, on Friday to inquire about the preparations for inauguration of the much-awaited 100-bed hospital in Mawkyrwat, South West Khasi Hills, slated for December 22.

According to the general secretary of the FKJGP, Balse Kharbani, the federation was told that enough manpower for the hospital, especially the doctors, have been prepared. However there are vacant posts as well, which will be filled up soon.

When asked about the X-Ray machine and other facilities at the Hospital, the director told the group that the department has already prepared the facilities.

The Director said that the staff were appointed on temporary basis—for three months.

The District Selection Committee (DSC) will fill some vacant posts in the department under permanent system.

On the preparations front, the federation expressed joy at the much-awaited 100-bed hospital nearing inauguration.