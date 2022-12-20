Argentina fans in India celebrate team’s triumph

Kolkata/Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 19: Argentina’s World Cup victory and Lionel Messi’s memorable swan song on football’s biggest stage led to wild scenes of celebration across several parts of India, but also violence in some places.

At some places in Kerala, the celebrations led to incidents of violence, injuring people, including police personnel. A case was registered against five people in Kochi for allegedly attacking a civil police officer during the celebrations.

Jubilant scenes were witnessed in Kolkata, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Panaji, Imphal and various other cities and towns after 35-year-old Messi lifted the most coveted trophy of his career following Argentina’s 4-2 victory over France in the penalty shootout. The game was tied at 2-2 after the 90-minute regulation period and at 3-3 after 30 minutes of extra-time.

The fans in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal burst crackers and made rounds of their localities in their favourite team’s blue-and-white colours with Argentina’s national flag fluttering from their hands.

Large screens were put up at community halls and clubs where people turned up in good numbers to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.

Several areas of the state were awash in blue-and-white flags as the South American nation won the cliffhanger.

“I only wish (Diego) Maradona was alive to see this wonderful victory,” said Sujan Dutta, one of the numerous Argentina fans in Kolkata.

Maradona, the late Argentine great with whom Messi has so often been compared, helped the South American country become the world champions in 1986.

Messi achieved what Maradona did 36 years ago.

The streets of Kerala resembled those of Argentina after the South American nation brought curtains down on their memorable month-long journey in the tournament.

Old and young, children and women – the football-crazy people of the southern state were out screaming with joy, bursting firecrackers, shouting the name of Messi and blowing trumpets and horns.

The East Fort area and Vanchiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital, were crowded at midnight with fans wearing Argentina’s jersey.

Various parts of Kochi city also witnessed huge celebrations.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, Assembly Speaker MB Rajesh, various ministers, MLAs, filmstars, including Mammootty and Mohanlal, shared their excitement over Lionel Scaloni’s side’s victory.

However, at some places, the celebrations led to minor incidents of violence.

In Kannur district, a few people, including a police official, were injured in multiple incidents of scuffles.

In Kochi, five people were booked for allegedly attacking a civil police officer during the celebrations at the Kaloor junction.

In the Pozhiyoor area of Thiruvananthapuram district, a police officer was injured when a man in an inebriated condition attacked him during a big screen telecast of the world cup final.

In Goa, makeshift mini projectors were put up at a number of places for the fans to watch the final.

After the match ended, a number of Argentina supporters were seen celebrating on the streets in various parts of the coastal state till late at night.

Politicians, including former deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai and Congress MLA Altone D’Costa, were seen supporting Scaloni’s side as they watched the final along with their fans, wearing the jersey of their favourite team.

After the match, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted: “Congratulations Argentina! Goan football fans witnessed one of the most thrilling #FIFAWorldCup Final!” (PTI)