7 students killed as school bus overturns in Manipur

The death toll is likely to increase as the condition of many of the students was stated to be critical. The accident site is around 55 km from state capital Imphal.

The police said that the students of Thambalnu Higher Secondary School went on an annual school study tour to Khoupum in Noney district in two buses. The bus in which girl students were travelling met with the accident.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, expressing shock over the accident, tweeted: *Deeply saddened to hear about the accident of a bus carrying school children at the Old Cachar Road today. SDRF, Medical team and MLAs have rushed to the site to coordinate the rescue operation. Praying for the safety of everyone on the bus.”