State players secure laurels

SHILLONG, Dec 20: Under the Aegis of the All India Chess Federation The 20th North East FIDE Rating Chess Championship was held in Mangaldai, Assam from 14th to 18th of December 2022. The tournament saw players participating from all North Eastern States.

Meghalaya too made its mark in the tournament with many of its players securing positions and honors in the competition.

Meghalaya’s Cheaha Nikgame G Momin won the 1st Position in the under 09 Female Category, while Advitiya AG-Under 07 and Barbith M Sangma in the Open Categories secured the 3rd and 8th Positions respectively.

Altogether fifteen players from the state of Meghalaya participated in this Championship held in Assam.

The Meghalaya contingent was accompanied by the Bonney Kharbani-General Secretary MCA and KM Warjri-President MCA cum Chairman NE Chess Development Committee.