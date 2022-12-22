100-bed hospital in Mawkyrwat inaugurated after 10 years

Mawkyrwat, Dec 22: Mawkyrwat MLA and PHE Minister Renikton L Tongkhar today inaugurated the 100-bed hospital at Mawkyrwat on South West Khasi Hills district after 10 years of laying the foundation stone by the former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma in 2012.

Speaking on the occasion, Tongkhar said that inauguration of the hospital had been a long pending dream of the people of Mawkyrwat in particular and South West Khasi Hills district in general.

Therefore, he expressed hope that the hospital would be able to provide good services to the people of the district and that they don’t need to go to Civil Hospital, Shillong any more for treatment.

Tongkhar informed that the construction of the hospital building was completed long back at a cost of almost Rs.22.41 crores after re-estimating, but the inauguration was put on a hold till getting sanctioned of 101 posts on the hospital.

He expressed happiness to be able to complete the work started by ex-MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister, (L) Rowell Lyngdoh. He also thanked the Health Department for the temporary appointment of staff in the 101 posts in order to make the newly inaugurated hospital function.

Tongkhar said that there are many things that the hospital still lacks, and therefore he also called upon the people of the district to co-operate with the government so that all the needs of the hospital can be fulfilled.

Ranikor MLA, Pius Marwein said that the inauguration of the long pending hospital will be a blessing to the people of the district especially those from the remote areas.

Marwein also lauded the MDA government for taking the health sector very seriously by improving the services through various schemes right from the sub-centres, Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres.