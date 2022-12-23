CM junks Banteidor’s claim of cash lure

SHILLONG, Dec 22: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday trashed the claim of People’s Democratic Front (PDF) chief, Banteidor Lyngdoh that he was offered cash to join the National People’s Party (NPP).

Sangma is the national president of the NPP.

“I don’t have any information about that… As far as my knowledge goes, it’s factually incorrect,” he said while reacting to the claim.

Lyngdoh, a cabinet minister and the PDF legislator from Mawkynrew had on Wednesday said the NPP had offered him Rs 5 crore to join the party.

“As the leader of the coalition, the NPP has in the last four-and-a-half years ensured development works on a large scale,” Sangma asserted.

He claimed more roads have been built since 2018 than in the last 20 years, hitherto untouched border issues have been taken up, farmers and self-help groups have received help like never before and youths have benefited from sporting events such as the Meghalaya Games and the North East Olympic.

“These are the facts that attract leaders today, wanting to join as they see there is support for the party and the party has delivered to a large extent,” he said.

Sangma said the people are convinced about NPP delivering for them. “We expect the people to give a much stronger mandate to the NPP in the coming elections,” he said.

Sawkmie seeks CEO’s intervention

Meanwhile, MLA from Mawlai PT Sawkmie has asked the Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor to intervene in the matter to find out if the claims are factual.

Speaking to media persons, Sawkmie opined that Election Commission should play an important role in this matter, as he said that the state government should also refer the matter to a special investigation team to inquire into the startling claims made by the PDF legislator.

Pointing out that he wants elections to be fair, Sawkmie said that similar claims have been made by leaders from time to time, even as he added that it is important to investigate into the matter.