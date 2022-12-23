State returns strong message to ‘slur’ on traditional attire

SHILLONG, Dec 22: Strong reactions erupted from within the state shortly after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kirti Azad tweeted a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi donning one of Meghalaya’s traditional attires during his recent visit to Shillong, in what is being dubbed as slur on the culture of the state.

In the tweet, Azad posted a collage of two pictures — the first being the PM’s, and the second a photo of a female model wearing a similar shirt labelled as “multi-floral embroidered dress”. In the post he wrote, “It is neither male nor female, he is only a priest of fashion”.

Interestingly, the tweet has now been deleted by Azad.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday demanded an apology from the TMC leader and the leaders of Meghalaya TMC for insulting the culture and people of the state.

“Yes, I saw the tweet. He was wearing the Khasi traditional dress and it is really very unfortunate that the TMC leader has made such a statement which is insulting to the people of our state, especially to the Khasi tribe and the people of our state,” said the chief minister.

Terming the statement of the TMC leader as insensitive, he said, “The concerned political party must apologise for insulting our people, our culture and the leaders of the political party in the state also must apologise and the individual who has made this statement must apologise”.

The statement of Azad has evoked sharp criticism from several quarters including BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

It is worth mentioning here that Conrad took to Twitter late Thursday to upload a picture of him wearing the same attire and captioned it, “Proud of our culture .. condemn those who disrespect us …(sic)”.

The Meghalaya TMC has come under heavy attack after party MP’s tweet, especially from the NPP and the BJP, but it has nonetheless chosen to distance itself from the controversy.

State BJP president, Ernest Mawrie has condemned the TMC for its leader’s remark ‘mocking’ the Khasi culture.

“TMC leader Kirti Azad had used a very derogatory phrase for the traditional attire of the Khasis, which our Prime Minister so proudly wore,” Mawrie said. He alleged that the remarks show the real mindset of the TMC leadership with regard to the tribals of the state, and tribals in general.

Mawrie, while imploring upon the state leaders who have joined TMC to see the truth about the real intent of their party leader, claimed that the people of Meghalaya will never accept the TMC.

The TMC Meghalaya, in a tweet, said that they do not support Kirti Azad’s comments and strongly condemn it, while also clarifying that his remarks do not reflect the party’s views.

“We uphold India’s diversity, and respect the vibrant culture of our nation. Proudly, we celebrate the ethnic traditions of diverse people and strive to empower them,’ the party said.

Taking a jibe at the TMC over the hullabaloo, BJP spokesperson M Kharkrang said that the TMC in Meghalaya is like the East India Company which has come into the state with a mindset to plunder its peace and harmony, and to create another mishap in Meghalaya like the West Bengal.

“TMC spoke about wanting sons of the soil to run the state. They would continue to run a proxy government from West Bengal. TMC wants to replicate their failed West Bengal model of misgovernance in Meghalaya as well,” he said.

Questioning the real intent of the recently announced ‘We Card’, Kharkrang said that this “failed” scheme was already ongoing in West Bengal under the aegis of ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’. The scheme in Bengal is marked with favouritism in the selection of beneficiaries.