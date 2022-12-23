Criticism on Kuldeep’s surprise exclusion

SPORTS
By Agencies

New Delhi, Dec 22: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s surprise exclusion from the playing XI in the second Test against Bangladesh drew strong criticism from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who has termed the axe after a stellar show in the series opener as “unbelievable”.
Also, former India women’s team captain Chopra termed Kuldeep’s exclusion “strange”. (PTI)

