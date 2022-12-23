Unadkat creates rare record

Mirpur, Dec 22: Pacer Jaydev Unadkat’s got into cricketing records for an unenviable piece of statistic on Friday, returning to the Test fold after missing 118 games.

Unadkat made his Test debut against South Africa at Centurion on December 16, 2020. In between, he missed more than a century of Tests, the second highest in world cricket.

Only England’s Gareth Batty (142) has missed more matches between two games in the history of Test cricket.

The left arm pacer, who captains Saurashtra, replaced wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who had returned with match-winning figures of 8/113 in India’s 188-run win in the opening game in Chattogram. (PTI)