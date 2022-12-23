New COVID variant: Assam health dept keeps enhanced surveillance

Guwahati, Dec 23: The Assam health department has increased surveillance in the state in view of the abrupt surge in the cases of the new COVID-19 variant (BF.7) in some countries, including China and Japan.

However, till date, no cases of the new variant have been detected in Assam even as the health department is not taking any chances, based on past experience, and has therefore taken a cautious stance.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated that in view of the surge in cases of the new COVID variant in some countries, there was reason enough for the people in the state to be cautious.

“People need to be cautious and take care of their health but there is no reason for them to panic. They can carry out normal outdoor work by taking the necessary precautions,” the chief minister said.

Earlier, Sarma said that the vaccines manufactured in the country and those of other nations are much better than vaccines made in China, which has seen a surge in cases of the new variant.

He however assured that the central government would strictly monitor the situation,” Sarma said.

In a letter to state governments recently, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that in view of the prevailing situation in some countries, “samples of all positive cases should be sent every day to the INSACOG genome sequencing labs mapped with all states and Union Territories.”

On Thursday, an emergent review meeting was chaired by Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta and attended by senior officials of the state health and family welfare department.

Opp MLAs question govt stance

Raijor Dal president and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi however warned the state government “not to play politics in the name of COVID”.

“Last time (when there was a surge in COVID cases), I was in jail, and so could not play any role. However, if the state government attempts to play politics, we will launch an agitation,” Gogoi said.

On the other hand, Congress leader Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha alleged that whenever the Congress takes any initiative (such as the Bharat Jodo Yatra, etc), then the incumbent government ‘imposes protocols in the name of COVID’.

AIUDF leader and Dhing legislator Aminul Islam said that if COVID was a health subject, and not a political subject, then opinions on it should be given by health experts, not political leaders.

Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah however countered such a stance by the Opposition leaders, saying that the state government “only abides by the directions by health experts and the central health ministry from time to time.”

“However, if such a move to control or prevent a surge in COVID cases is criticised by political parties or compared to politics, then it is a matter of shame for the country that such parties also exist,” he said.