Will transform flood-hit Dhemaji to a progressive district: Himanta

Guwahati, Dec 23: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the state government was working to transform the image of Dhemaji from a flood ravaged district to a developed and progressive one.

Towards this end, Sarma laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects worth Rs 1220.21 crore under the ‘Fortnight of Development’ initiative in Dhemaji to bring about a paradigm shift to the development narrative of the district.

As part of the initiative, the chief minister laid foundation stones for a new medical college and Hospital at Dhemaji at a cost of Rs. 605.24 crores integrated DC Office at a cost of Rs 49.89 crore, District Sports Stadium complex at Deoribil at a cost of Rs. 50.53 crore, mini stadium at Silapathar at a cost of Rs 12.36 crore, among several other projects.

The chief minister also inaugurated the new road from Silikhaguri to Lakhipathar improved with Rs 8.75 crore, road from Karichuk Tiniali to Dhemaji Engineering College improved with Rs 10 crore and a 33/11 KV GIS sub-station at Balijan constructed with Rs 8.66 crore.

Sarma also performed bhumi puja for two projects, which include construction of a road from Sissikalghar to Deorighat with Rs. 18.68 crore and construction of a road from Sonari Gaon to Dizmore with Rs 30.79 crores

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, he further made a call to shun the culture of bandhs and dharnas, develop work culture, rejuvenate social environment for intellectual exercises and create world-class sportspersons besides promoting indigenous culture.

Highlighting future development plans for Dhemaji, the chief minister said that the state government would upgrade infrastructure of all high schools of Dhemaji in phases with an expenditure of Rs 7 to 8 crore each.

He further informed that a large milk processing unit would be set up at Dhemaji soon.