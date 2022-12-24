‘MDA govt made hollow assurances’

Shillong, Dec 23: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday attacked the state government for allegedly making hollow assurances and commitments and creating a huge manpower crisis across departments, especially health.

TMC leader and Opposition Chief Whip George B Lyngdoh said the manpower crisis was created as the government is trying to save money to fulfil responsibilities and commitments.

Alleging that resources are being diverted for repayments, he said, “It is a huge crisis of livelihood across the state. After a recent order, we fear even healthcare will be suffering a lot as the government keeps moving on the mode of disengagement of people, who were appointed on casual basis and waiting for permanent appointment.”

Lyngdoh pilloried the government for failing to fulfil assurances, from the Harijan Colony issue to Inner Line Permit to Khasi and Garo languages and border issue. Referring to the state’s border deal with Assam, he said the High Court of Meghalaya had stepped in and seen the anomalies in the agreement.

The TMC leader also said that the government burdened the state exchequer by taking loans. He asserted that if voted to power, the TMC will expose the alleged misdeeds and corrupt practices of the government.