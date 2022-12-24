Village leaders move Assam CS, seek stay on demarcation

SHILLONG, Dec 23: A conglomeration of Syiems and Sirdars, including Syiemship of Jirang and Mylliem, has petitioned Assam Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur against erection of boundary pillars along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The appeal comes in the wake of the order of the High Court of Meghalaya.

It may be mentioned that the legal validity of the MoU, signed between the states of Assam and Meghalaya, was recently challenged before the High Court of Meghalaya.

It was after this the court had ordered an interim stay on the Assam-Meghalaya border pact. It had also directed that no physical demarcation or erection of boundary posts be carried out.

The chief ministers of Meghalaya and Assam had signed the MoU in March to resolve the dispute in six of the 12 areas of contention.