SHILLONG, Dec 23: Meghalaya Yogasana Sports Association will participate in the 3rd National Level Junior and Sub-junior Yogasana Sports Championship- 2022 at Sangammer, Maharashtra from the 26th to the 31st of December 2022. A total of 12 female and 14 male participants will represent Meghalaya in the National tournament. The event will be held at Dhruv Global Yoga School.