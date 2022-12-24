Turshaphrang, Sales XI register wins on opening day

SHILLONG, Dec 23: The Shillong Cricket Association cricket season kick started with the start of the 3rd Division Cricket league at Nehu Grounds. In the first match, Turshaphrang took on Sanmer CC. Turshaphrang scored 144/7wkts in 20overs. Banpynshngain top scored with 28 runs. Donbor was the pick of the bowlers for Sanmer with figures of 2/21. In reply Sanmer could manage only 122 in 19.2 overs. John top scored with 43 runs of 24 balls. Banpynshngain claimed 5/25 and was adjudged the player of the match. In the second match, Sales X1 took on Mawjam. Sent to bat first Sales X1 scored 203/6 wkts in 20overs.Sahabuddin top scored with 82 runs of 50 balls. Sumit Gurung claimed 2/50 for Mawjam CC. Gurung lead the chase for Mawjam with 81 of 64 balls, however, Mawjam could only make 179 runs, thus falling short by 24 runs. For Sales XI Suraj bowled ended the match with figures of 2/26. Sahabuddin was adjudged the player of the match for his blistering knock.