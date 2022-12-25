2nd edition of Winter Tales ends amidst feelings of deja vu

By Patricia Mukhim

The 3-day Winter Tales event that took off at the Wards’ Lake from December 19 to 21 is a one of a kind exhibition cum sale, cum demonstration of the arts, indigenous crafts some amazingly based on the science of gravity from distant Ri Bhoi villages. There are stalls that had the indigenous weaves on display. Daniel Syiem’s stall and Iba Mallai’s Kiniho specialising in Eri Silk jainsems, shawls, dresses et al drew a number of curious visitors.

There were cute little indigenous food stalls, local wine stalls and what have you. Then there’s a little stage where artisans and master crafts-persons address the visitors to explain the skills required for the particular craft/art. In between there is some singing as well.

Winter Tales has something interesting to offer for people of all tastes. Those with an eye on woodcraft find the exquisite wood sculpting and carvings from Garo Hills a delight. The artisans had brought the best hand-sculpted tables in the shape of leaves and other innovative designs. Christine G Momin, a well known designer from Garo Hills displayed to visitors a range of lamp shades made from dry gourd. She crafts out earrings and necklaces from seasoned bamboo besides many other crafts, coming as she does from a family of artists. Christine was seen displaying a mattress made of the bark of a particular tree that goes through a long process she explains. “It is all so awe inspiring,” said a visitor.

When this correspondent visited the idyllic Wards Lake that resembled a fairyland on the last day of the event, the Kiddies Corner Choir – KC Lites enthralled the crowd with their songs. Some of the singers were completely at home on the stage and sang with all the expression at their command. “Commented a KC Lites fan, “Its always a joy to watch these kids perform. They are out of this world.”

But what stand out are the paintings of some of the noted artists who have held exhibitions across the country and abroad – Careen Langstieh, Raphael Warjri and several other upcoming artists like Mario Pathaw. What attracted the visitors into the makeshift art gallery at the Wards Lake were the paper cuttings of Kynsaibor Rynjah who worked quietly at his trade using fine knives to carve out designs on paper. It’s a trade that’s rare as its difficult because of the precision needed to execute the designs. On the final day of the event Kynsaibor was crafting a crow on paper.

A visitor who was in awe of Kynsaibor’s work said, “At art galleries we see the finished products but we hardly see artists at work. Watching this artist at work is in itself a treat for the eyes and the outcome is a marvelous piece of art.”

For connoisseurs of tea there is a whole range of organic teas from the Urlong tea stall which showcased tea grown in Mawlyngot, East Khasi Hills. But what was most refreshing was the ‘sha jajew’ (tea brewed out of Roselle flowers)served in bamboo cups. The lady selling Roselle tea says it is rich in antioxidants, reduces bad cholesterol and is good for cardiac health. So much to learn for visitors!

Rida Gatphoh of DaKti Arts and her team displayed their clay pottery at the venue. DaKti is part of the organizing team for curating the different stalls at Winter Tales which speaks volumes about creativity that has gone into the entire planning.

Supported by The Meghalayan Age this annual festival showcasing the best artisans, artists and creative talent that would otherwise have remained unknown has become a festival that is much looked forward to by the Shillong crowd and by visitors to the city as well. It is listed in the tourism calendar of Meghalaya and caters to people of all ages and all tastes.

There is Rani Maring from Pahambir in Ri Bhoi district who makes musical instruments like ‘ka ksing’ but he also specializes in creating games that demonstrate that the Khasis had their own ideas about gravity and how to balance things and to even demonstrate that through their own creation of games made of bamboo.

Winter Tales is full of surprises as well. Momo and her team from Green Ammo are looking after the entire waste generated at the venue of Winter Tales. The plastic bottles she says can be turned into so many objects such as bricks that can be used to construct toilets while old tyres are used for sitting. Reusing everything is the motto of Green Ammo to execute the art.

Winter Tales is a platform even for wine makers like Habari Warjri and others like her who find the Festival a great place to showcase their wine-making skills from local fruits. As the curtains drew on the second edition of Winter Tales there was a sense of deja-vu and nostalgia and a yearning that the Festival should not end so early. “Three days is just not enough. I have come here everyday since the day it started and I just love the atmosphere, It’s a great place to meet friends and touch base with our roots and culture,” said Amy Lyngdoh.