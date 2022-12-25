ISL: Mumbai beat Chennaiyin FC 2-1

Mumbai, Dec 24: Mumbai City FC beat Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in an Indian Super League 2022-23 match at the Mumbai Football Arena, here on Saturday.

Chennaiyin’s Petar Sliskovic struck the opening goal of the match in the 34th minute before Lallianzuala Chhangte (38th) and Greg Stewart (57th) scored for Mumbai City.

Chennaiyin were awarded four corners in the first quarter for their continuous attack in the opposition half, putting pressure on Mumbai City’s defence line straightaway.

It was Chennaiyin’s in-form striker Sliskovic, who broke the deadlock when he brilliantly converted Julius Duker’s pass inside the box. It was the Croatian star’s sixth goal of the season and first non-headed strike.

Mumbai City took four minutes to level the scores in the 38th minute when Chhangte struck the opening goal for the hosts to take them 1-1 into the break.

Stewart put the Islanders in the lead for the first time in the night when he netted their second goal in the 57th minute. Six minutes later, Anirudh Thapa, who replaced Sourav Das, had almost produced an equaliser for the visitors but his strike missed the target by a whisker.

This was Mumbai City’s second win of the season against Chennaiyin. Chennaiyin will now take on Jamshedpur FC in an away game on January 7 while Mumbai City will be up against Odisha FC on January 2 in their next match. (IANS)