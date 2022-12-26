Meghalaya TMC condemns move against Christian people in Assam

Shillong, Dec 26: The Meghalaya Trinamool Congress (TMC) has strongly condemned the letter issued by the Assam Government seeking key information on religious conversion and numbers of churches in the state, among others.

Talking to reporters, Meghalaya Trinamool Congress spokesperson, George B Lyngdoh said that the party strongly condemned this discriminatory move and the ill treatment being meted to the Christian community. He said such an action further threatened the safety and security of Christians.

Lyngdoh said that as a people-centric party which believes in upholding the rights of all the people, would not remain silent when unsecular forces tried to divide the people and community on the line of religion.

He said that the party, therefore, demands to know why investigation has suddenly been ordered to find out the number of churches in Assam.

The TMC leader from Meghalaya said the party would fight tooth and nail against the atrocities committed by the BJP in Assam as well as the entire Northeast.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister and home minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken strong exception to a letter issued recently by an SP of the Assam Police Special Branch. Assam Chief Minister had also disassociated himself from the letter and said neither was he informed about the content of the letter, nor was it discussed at a government forum. Sarma said that he got a copy of that letter and he completely dissociated himself from the letter from the SP as the letter was wholly unwarranted.