SIT on Mukroh firing an eyewash: TMC

Shillong, Dec 26: The Meghalaya Trinamool Congress (TMC) today termed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) instituted to probe into the recent incident of firing by Assam Police at Mukroh in Meghalaya as an eyewash and lambasted the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government for its failure to follow up on the cases related to the firing incident that claimed lives of five persons from Meghalaya and one from Assam.

Talking to reporters here Meghalaya Trinamool Congress spokesperson, George B. Lyngdoh said an FIR should have been lodged ‘in our land’ (Meghalaya) and the culprits should have been booked and warrants should have been issued to them as per the provisions of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973).

“But the state government came up with the SIT and we know that there would be no outcome of such an investigation,” the Meghalaya Trinamool Congress spokesperson alleged.