Mehbooba Mufti to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K

News AlertNATIONAL
By Agencies

Srinagar, Dec 27: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Tuesday that she will be joining Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K.

She also praised Gandhi for “his indomitable courage”.

“Ive been formally invited to join @RahulGandhi ji for his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir today. Salute his indomitable courage & I believe it is my duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces. Will be joining him in his march towards a better India”, Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, J&K administration has said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra would be allowed in the UT provided it does not violate the law.

IANS
Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.