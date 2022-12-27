Tension along Assam-Mizoram border over tree-cutting

Tension erupted along the Assam-Mizoram border in Assam’s Hailakadi district regarding the cutting of trees on the state’s soil allegedly by the residents of Mizoram, officials said in Tuesday.

The Divisional Forest Officer of Hailkandi district said that some Mizo people were cutting trees on land that falls within the boundary of Assam. The locals protested, and informed the police.

The incident took place at Ramnathpur village in the district on Monday evening.

“Hearing about the incident, local police, along with district administration and forest officials, went there and tried to make Mizo people understand that the land falls within the territory of Assam. They agreed and left the place,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, the administration has increased police vigilance in that village to avoid any untoward incidents.

The 165-kilometer-long border between Assam and Mizoram has been a bone of contention for the two states in many places. Six police personnel from Assam lost their lives in the last year in a clash between two states. Following that, many rounds of talks happened between the two states to resolve the border issue.

Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram held talks on resolving border dispute in New Delhi in September this year.