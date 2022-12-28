FIR against TMC leader for Khasi dress slight

SHILLONG, Dec 27: The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) on Tuesday filed an FIR at the Sadar police station seeking suitable legal action against Trinamool Congress leader Kirti Azad for mocking the traditional Khasi dress that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had donned during his visit to Shillong on December 18.

Taking strong exception to Azad’s now-deleted tweet on the attire, HITO president Donbok Dkhar said the TMC leader insulted the community by morphing a picture that depicted the PM’s dress as female wear easily available online.

He said the organisation will take out a peaceful procession on December 30 in order to uphold the self-respect and proud history of the Khasis. The procession will coincide with the commemoration of the 160th death anniversary of the legendary U Kiang Nangbah.

Dkhar said the procession will commence from Motphran at 11 am and culminate via the GS Road at the statues of the three martyrs of Meghalaya on the State Central Library premises.

He urged the participants in the procession to be in their traditional attire for the world beyond to witness the cultural grandeur of the Khasis.

The HITO president also called up all the residents of Meghalaya, inclusive of the indigenous and the ‘raiot’ (people born and brought up in this land cutting across community, caste or creed), to take part.

He assured that there will be no disruption of trade and commerce in the city and that all shops and business establishments can ply their trade without any fear.

“This will be a purely democratic and progressive way of displaying our solidarity and universal pride about our rich heritage that has earned the respect and love of millions of people across the world,” he said.

In the FIR, HITO education secretary Arnell Nongdhar condemned Azad’s much-reported tweet for insulting the country’s Prime Minister and the Khasi community.

“His comment was highly provocative, prejudiced and slanderous. It cannot be overlooked,” he said.

He requested the police to take appropriate action against the TMC leader for insulting the culture and people of the state.