Four truck-borne terrorists killed in Jammu gunfight 

Mukesh Singh, Additional DGP (Jammu Zone) told the reporters that the terrorists were killed in the Sidhra area of Jammu district.

“Security forces noticed suspicious movement of a truck going to Srinagar from Jammu in the Sidhra area. The truck was stopped and the driver of the truck escaped after he went to attend nature’s call.

“Terrorists inside the truck fired at the security forces triggering an encounter which has now ended. The truck caught fire during the exchange of gunfire between the terrorists and the security forces.

“Four bodies of terrorists have been recovered. Seven AK-47 rifles, one M4 rifle, 3 Pistols along with other ammunition were recovered.

“Truck owner is yet to be identified,”, the ADGP said.