AITC knocks at Embassy of the Holy See of Vatican on ‘persecution against Christians in Assam’

Shillong, Dec 29: All India Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale has written a letter today to the Embassy of the Holy See of the Vatican urging them to take note of the Assam church survey order which amounts to “state-sponsored persecution of Christians” and asked them to raise the matter in appropriate diplomatic forums with the Centre, according to a Press release.

In a letter to the Reverend Leopoldo Girelli, Apostolic Nuncio to India, Embassy of the Holy See of Vatican, Gokhale wrote, “Through this representation, we wish to apprise you of this extremely serious issue in the state of Assam with an appeal to notify His Holiness Pontifex Maximus as well as The Holy See regarding this state-sponsored persecution of Christians and to take up this issue in the relevant diplomatic forums with the Govt of India as you may deem fit.”

The Trinamool spokesperson was referring to the recent order by Assam Police seeking information on the number of churches in the region along with details of people involved in religious conversion. Several Trinamool Congress leaders, including Meghalaya TMC Vice President George Lyngdoh, have slammed the Assam government for the divisive move.

In his letter, Gokhale said that the Assam state government was using the police and intelligence department “to target and persecute not only the Christian clergy in the state but also people who have chosen to embrace the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ and convert to Christianity.”

“The right to profess, propagate, and practise one’s faith is a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution of India. Moreover, international law, as well as the Geneva Convention, recognize the right to freely practise religion and faith of one’s choice as a fundamental human right,” Gokhale said.

He added, “With the abovementioned circular, the BJP government in Assam has now institutionalized the persecution and targeting of Christians and churches in the state and is using state machinery and intelligence agencies to deny Christians the right to practise their faith and to target those that wish to embrace Christianity.”