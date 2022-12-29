Nirmala Sitharaman discharged from AIIMS

New Delhi, Dec 29: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was discharged from AIIMS on Thursday, informed sources said.
Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget for 2023-24 likely on February 1, 2023.
New Delhi, Dec 29: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was discharged from AIIMS on Thursday, informed sources said.
Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget for 2023-24 likely on February 1, 2023.
Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.
Prev Post
AITC knocks at Embassy of the Holy See of Vatican on ‘persecution against Christians in Assam’
Comments are closed.