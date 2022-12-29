Clarion Call

Editor,

On December 30, this year, when we observe the 160th Martyrdom day of U Kiang Nangbah, it is most pertinent for us to recall the prophetic message that he uttered from the gallows to his countrymen: “Brothers and sisters please look carefully on my face when I die on the gallows. If my face turns toward the east, my country would be free from the foreign yoke within hundred years; if it turns toward the west, my country will remain in bondage forever.” True to his words less than a hundred years later, India gained independence on 15th August 1947.

While observing the 75th year of Independence, we are reminded of how India fought to free itself from the shackles of colonial rule, and the stories still reverberate in our hearts. From the Great Revolt of 1857 to the attainment of independence in 1947 lakhs of freedom fighters fought to free the country from British tyranny. India gained freedom after a long struggle. It started with the revolt of 1857, which is twenty-two years after the Jaintia Kingdom was annexed by the British. The Indian National movement was one of the biggest mass movements the world has ever seen. It was a movement that inspired millions of people of all classes and ideologies into political action and brought to its knees a mighty colonial empire.

Today we are constrained to admit that the dreams of our freedom fighters have largely remained unrealised even if India can justifiably boast of having maintained its image as the world’s largest democracy. India- a nation that was built with pluralism under a democratic leadership today has been transformed from democracy to mobocracy. But what is more alarming is the social unrest that has gripped the region and nation with mounting assault on minorities as an integral part of the majoritarian onslaught which has been increasing phenomenally in the recent past.

Today, as we remember the supreme sacrifices that U Kiang Nangbah and other freedom fighters had contributed to our motherland’s freedom, let all differences and squabbles, confrontations and misunderstanding be set aside, join hands and march shoulder to shoulder to fight the enemy from within. Jai Hind!

Yours etc.,

Dr Omarlin Kyndiah,

Via email

IB keeping tabs on Christian leaders

Editor,

I read this report in your daily on the Dec 27, 2022 with disbelief, and I continue to hold that disbelief as there has not been any clarification from the Assam Government till date. Letters on the matter could be photoshopped or are outright spiteful fakes. There was a distinct wrath aimed at the Party in power in Assam (BJP), and a claim that the TMC would fight against the operation, perhaps because there is a belief that the BJP is being held hostage in some way by the TMC though I recently read a report that the TMC boss is warming up to the BJP leaders over some Enforcement Directorate issue. My disbelief at all this has only increased because we were always very friendly with Assam so why are we kicking up a hue and cry as if we have become estranged? And secondly if the States in India were to be more concerned with keeping a tab on the activities of religious groups in their State it would encounter a never- ending garrulousness. I call it garrulous because that’s exactly what will be the outcome…talk, talk and more talk at the cost of development. I received the post on this matter on my WhatsApp and responded in the following manner, and requested the friend to forward my reply to everyone in his contacts and them to theirs as well. Here’s what I wrote, “The question we need to ask is,’ “Is the Govt of Meghalaya doing anything to stop the Assam Govt from carrying out such operations against Christianity, or are we expecting the BJP in Meghalaya to intervene on behalf of the Govt of Meghalaya because if that is what we want the BJP to do, then the people must bring the BJP to power in the State, since the Govt of Meghalaya seems to be getting bullied, and made to eat humble pie repeatedly by its more powerful neighbour. It seems Assam will only be tamed by a BJP Govt in Meghalaya.”

That about sums up the long and short of this matter. We need a BJP Govt in Meghalaya otherwise Assam will go on doing whatever it desires …taking our land, threatening moves against Christianity, in short holding us to ransom. As it stands now, no one takes our Govt seriously anymore because they look upon it as corrupt and having no moral standing or strength to demand anything.

Yours etc.,

Gregory F Shullai,

Via email

What’s the BJP’s agenda in Meghalaya?

Editor,

I have never been interested in politics, nor do I support any one party; given the degeneration of present day political leaders. (Too harsh! Well….!) Now mind you ‘degeneration’ has such a wide connotation! I could elaborate extensively, but I wish to focus my response to Gregory Shullai’s write-up – Needed a National Party in Power at the Center to run Meghalaya.

Wasn’t the Congress a National Party that ruled the states of the North East? What has become of the party? They don’t have the numbers to be the leading Opposition Party, be it at the centre or state level! I had predicted Apang’s defeat in Arunachal, Gogoi’s in Assam and Mukul’s in Meghalaya! I’m no pundit! But I do feel the pulse of the people! Their arrogance was their undoing! And so will Conrad fall! A shame when we all believed in him!

So will BJP be the new broom? Will the BJP bide its time till it is firmly entrenched in state politics? And then will the Party ride roughshod over us and make us toe the line? Will the BJP surreptitiously encroach on personal freedom? Will it use subterfuge to hoodwink us? Questions. Questions fill my head!

However, I must commend the BJP on the umpteen programmes they have introduced for the welfare and uplift of the poor, the elderly, the girl child, women, in education, etc. From Swacch Bharat to education for the girl child are what has won me over!

Yours etc.

Kevin Phillips,

Shillong – 19