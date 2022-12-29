Meghalaya Cong forwards first 40 poll candidates for AICC approval
Shillong, Dec 29: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Thursday finalised the names of 40 poll candidates out of sixty to be sent to AICC for approval for the forthcoming Assembly election in the state.
Informing this, Shillong MP and MPCC, chief, Vincent H Pala said that out of the sixty seats the committee has identified 40 candidates and the rest, ten each for Khasi -Jaintia Hills and ten for Garo Hills will be identified and finalised at a later date.
The cleared list includes candidates for 14 out of the 24 seats in Garo hills and 26 candidates out of the 36 seats in Khasi and Jaintia Hills.
The MPCC will be sending its observer to Garo Hills to identify the best probable candidates out of the multiple candidates vying for the party tickets.
The MPCC chief informed that there are eight women candidates that will be contesting the polls from the Congress which takes the percentage of women candidates to 20 percent in the party.
He informed that out of 40 candidates, only ten were MLAs and the rest 30 are fresh candidates including six MDCs who are educated, reliable and have a clean image.
The MPCC Chief made an appeal to the people to give the party a chance by giving it absolute majority for stability and to take up issues of the people.
Candidates recommended by Pradesh Election Committee (PEC):
|Sl No
|No. & Name of Constituency
|Name of the Applicant
|Age
|Qualification
|Remarks
|1
|1-Nartiang (ST)
|SHRI EMLANG LALOO
|57
|BSC (Hons) Agriculture
|Cleared
|2
|4-Mokaiaw (ST)
|SHRI NEHEMAYAH TYNGKAN
|38
|BA Hons
|Cleared
|3
|5-Sutnga Saipung(ST)
|SHRI VINCENT H PALA
|55
|Bachelor of Engineering
|Cleared
|4
|8-Mawhati
|SHRI CHARLES MARNGAR
|38
|XII Passed
|Cleared
|5
|9-Nongpoh
|SMTI RONA KHYMDEIT
|43
|Cleared
|Cleared
|6
|10-Jirang
|SHRI ADRIAN LAMBERT CHYNE MYLLIEM
|29
|Cleared
|Cleared
|7
|11-Umsning
|DR CELESTINE LYNGDOH
|51
|MBBS, MD
|Cleared
|8
|14-Pynthorumkhrah
|SHRI PYNSHNGAINLANG SYIEM
|49
|B.Sc
|Cleared
|9
|15-Mawlai
|SHRI MARBUD DKHAR
|39
|XII Passed
|Cleared
|10
|16-East Shillong
|SHRI MANUEL BADWAR
|43
|MBA, IIM Calcutta
|Cleared
|11
|17-North Shillong
|SHRI J. ANTONIUS LYNGDOH
|66
|BA
|Cleared
|12
|19-SOUTH SHILLONG (GEN)
|SMTI VENETIA PEARL MAWLONG
|48
|BA ( UG)
|13
|20-MYLLIEM
|SHRI RONNIE V. LYNGDOH
|62
|B.Com
|Cleared
|14
|21-NONGTHYMMAI (ST)
|DR BANIDASHISHA KHARKONGOR
|44
|Ph.D (Geography)
|Cleared
|15
|22-NONGKREM
|SHRI SARDONIK NONGKHLAW
|26
|SSLC
|Cleared
|16
|23-SOHIONG
|SHRI S. OSBORNE KHARJANA
|52
|BA
|Cleared
|17
|24-MAWPHLANG
|SHRI DANNYSON KURBAH
|42
|B.Sc (Hons)
|Cleared
|18
|25-MAWSYNRAM
|SHRI GOPAL STONE HYNNIEWTA
|50
|B.Sc
|Cleared
-1-
|Sl No
|No. & Name of Constituency
|Name of the Applicant
|Age
|Qualification
|Remarks
|19
|27-PYNURSLA
|SHRI NEHRU SUTING
|61
|B.Sc Engg (Mech)
|Cleared
|20
|28-SOHRA
|SMTI LAKYNTIEW SOHKHLET
|35
|MA Linguistics , M .Phil Linguistics
|Cleared
|21
|29-MAWKYNREW
|SMTI PYNHUNLANG NONGRUM
|33
|Graduate
|Cleared
|22
|30-MAIRANG
|SHRI BATSKHEM RYNTATHIANG
|40
|HSSLC
|Cleared
|23
|32-NONGSTOIN
|SHRI GABRIEL WAHLANG
|45
|MA
|Cleared
|24
|33-RAMBRAI JYRNGAM
|SHRI GOLDENSTAR NONGLONG
|44
|B.E (Electronics) MBA (IIM Kozhikode
|Cleared
|25
|35-RANIKOR
|SMTI VICTOREALNESS SYIEMLIEH
|59
|B.Sc Nursing
|Cleared
|26
|36-MAWKYRWAT
|SHRI CARNES SOHSHANG
|42
|BA
|Cleared
|27
|38-MENDIPATHAR
|SHRI TIMJIM K.MOMIN
|30
|M.Tech(IIT Guwahati)
|Cleared
|28
|40-BAJENGDOBA
|SHRI BRIGADY NAPAK MARAK
|55
|12TH Passed
|Cleared
|29
|41-SONGSAK
|SHRI CHAMPION R.SANGMA
|43
|MA (MPS)
|Cleared
|30
|43-WILLIAMNAGAR
|SMTI DEBORAH C. MARAK
|57
|BA
|Cleared
|31
|44-RAKSAMGRE
|SHRI FREDERICK SANGMA
|34
|MSW & Post Graduate Diploma in Disaster Management (PGDDM
|Cleared
|32
|45-TIKRIKILLA
|Dr Kapin Ch Boro
|65
|BA, Honorary Doctorate in Social Work
|Cleared
|33
|49-DADENGGRE
|SHRI AGUSTINE D MARAK
|56
|Matriculate
|Cleared
|34
|50-NORTH TURA
|SHRI BILLYKID A SANGMA
|58
|P.U
|35
|52-RANGSAKONA
|SHRI EDMUND S SANGMA
|41
|P.U
|Cleared
|36
|53-AMPATI
|SMTI UTTORA G SANGMA
|54
|BA/B.ed
|Cleared
|37
|54-MAHENDRAGANJ
|SHRI SAYEEDULLAH NONGRUM
|75
|BA
|Cleared
|38
|57-DALU
|SHRI ROGER BENNY A SANGMA
|35
|Post Graduate program in Tourism & Hospital Management from IIM, Shillong, BBA (Marketing) New Delhi
|Cleared
|39
|58-RONGARA SIJU
|SHRI ROPHUL S MARAK
|42
|BA
|Cleared
|40
|59-CHOKPOT
|SHRI KARAK R SANGMA
|27
|M.Com, Account & Finance
|Cleared
