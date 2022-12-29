Meghalaya Cong forwards first 40 poll candidates for AICC approval

Shillong, Dec 29: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Thursday finalised the names of 40 poll candidates out of sixty to be sent to AICC for approval for the forthcoming Assembly election in the state.

Informing this, Shillong MP and MPCC, chief, Vincent H Pala said that out of the sixty seats the committee has identified 40 candidates and the rest, ten each for Khasi -Jaintia Hills and ten for Garo Hills will be identified and finalised at a later date.

The cleared list includes candidates for 14 out of the 24 seats in Garo hills and 26 candidates out of the 36 seats in Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

The MPCC will be sending its observer to Garo Hills to identify the best probable candidates out of the multiple candidates vying for the party tickets.

The MPCC chief informed that there are eight women candidates that will be contesting the polls from the Congress which takes the percentage of women candidates to 20 percent in the party.

He informed that out of 40 candidates, only ten were MLAs and the rest 30 are fresh candidates including six MDCs who are educated, reliable and have a clean image.

The MPCC Chief made an appeal to the people to give the party a chance by giving it absolute majority for stability and to take up issues of the people.

Candidates recommended by Pradesh Election Committee (PEC):

Sl No No. & Name of Constituency Name of the Applicant Age Qualification Remarks 1 1-Nartiang (ST) SHRI EMLANG LALOO 57 BSC (Hons) Agriculture Cleared 2 4-Mokaiaw (ST) SHRI NEHEMAYAH TYNGKAN 38 BA Hons Cleared 3 5-Sutnga Saipung(ST) SHRI VINCENT H PALA 55 Bachelor of Engineering Cleared 4 8-Mawhati SHRI CHARLES MARNGAR 38 XII Passed Cleared 5 9-Nongpoh SMTI RONA KHYMDEIT 43 Cleared Cleared 6 10-Jirang SHRI ADRIAN LAMBERT CHYNE MYLLIEM 29 Cleared Cleared 7 11-Umsning DR CELESTINE LYNGDOH 51 MBBS, MD Cleared 8 14-Pynthorumkhrah SHRI PYNSHNGAINLANG SYIEM 49 B.Sc Cleared 9 15-Mawlai SHRI MARBUD DKHAR 39 XII Passed Cleared 10 16-East Shillong SHRI MANUEL BADWAR 43 MBA, IIM Calcutta Cleared 11 17-North Shillong SHRI J. ANTONIUS LYNGDOH 66 BA Cleared 12 19-SOUTH SHILLONG (GEN) SMTI VENETIA PEARL MAWLONG 48 BA ( UG) 13 20-MYLLIEM SHRI RONNIE V. LYNGDOH 62 B.Com Cleared 14 21-NONGTHYMMAI (ST) DR BANIDASHISHA KHARKONGOR 44 Ph.D (Geography) Cleared 15 22-NONGKREM SHRI SARDONIK NONGKHLAW 26 SSLC Cleared 16 23-SOHIONG SHRI S. OSBORNE KHARJANA 52 BA Cleared 17 24-MAWPHLANG SHRI DANNYSON KURBAH 42 B.Sc (Hons) Cleared 18 25-MAWSYNRAM SHRI GOPAL STONE HYNNIEWTA 50 B.Sc Cleared

