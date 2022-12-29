Meghalaya Cong forwards first 40 poll candidates for AICC approval

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
Vincent Pala.

Shillong, Dec 29: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Thursday finalised the names of 40 poll candidates out of sixty to be sent to AICC for approval for the forthcoming Assembly election in the state.

Informing this, Shillong MP and MPCC, chief, Vincent H Pala said that out of the sixty seats the committee has identified 40 candidates and the rest, ten each for Khasi -Jaintia Hills and ten for Garo Hills will be identified and finalised at a later date.

The cleared list includes  candidates  for 14 out of the 24 seats in Garo hills and 26 candidates out of the 36 seats in Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

The MPCC will be sending its observer to Garo Hills to identify the best probable candidates out of the multiple candidates vying for the party tickets.

The MPCC chief informed that there are eight women candidates that will be contesting the polls from the Congress which takes the percentage of women candidates to 20 percent in the party.

He informed that out of 40 candidates, only ten were MLAs  and  the rest 30 are fresh candidates including six MDCs who are educated, reliable and have a clean image.

The MPCC Chief made an appeal to the people to give the party a  chance by giving it  absolute majority for stability and to take up issues of the people.

 

 Candidates recommended by Pradesh Election Committee (PEC):

 

Sl No No. & Name of Constituency Name of the Applicant Age Qualification Remarks
1 1-Nartiang (ST) SHRI EMLANG LALOO 57 BSC (Hons) Agriculture Cleared
2 4-Mokaiaw (ST) SHRI NEHEMAYAH TYNGKAN 38 BA Hons Cleared
3 5-Sutnga Saipung(ST) SHRI VINCENT H PALA 55 Bachelor of Engineering Cleared
4 8-Mawhati SHRI CHARLES MARNGAR 38 XII Passed Cleared
5 9-Nongpoh SMTI RONA KHYMDEIT 43 Cleared Cleared
6 10-Jirang SHRI ADRIAN LAMBERT CHYNE MYLLIEM 29 Cleared Cleared
7 11-Umsning DR CELESTINE LYNGDOH 51 MBBS, MD Cleared
8 14-Pynthorumkhrah SHRI PYNSHNGAINLANG SYIEM 49 B.Sc Cleared
9 15-Mawlai SHRI MARBUD DKHAR 39 XII Passed Cleared
10 16-East Shillong SHRI MANUEL BADWAR 43 MBA, IIM Calcutta Cleared
11 17-North Shillong SHRI J. ANTONIUS LYNGDOH 66 BA Cleared
12 19-SOUTH SHILLONG (GEN) SMTI VENETIA PEARL MAWLONG 48 BA ( UG)  
13 20-MYLLIEM SHRI RONNIE V. LYNGDOH 62 B.Com Cleared
14 21-NONGTHYMMAI (ST) DR BANIDASHISHA KHARKONGOR 44 Ph.D (Geography) Cleared
15 22-NONGKREM SHRI SARDONIK NONGKHLAW 26 SSLC Cleared
16 23-SOHIONG SHRI S. OSBORNE KHARJANA 52 BA Cleared
17 24-MAWPHLANG SHRI DANNYSON KURBAH 42 B.Sc (Hons) Cleared
18 25-MAWSYNRAM SHRI GOPAL STONE HYNNIEWTA 50 B.Sc Cleared

-1-

Sl No No. & Name of Constituency Name of the Applicant Age Qualification Remarks
19 27-PYNURSLA SHRI NEHRU SUTING 61 B.Sc Engg (Mech) Cleared
20 28-SOHRA SMTI LAKYNTIEW SOHKHLET 35 MA Linguistics ,       M .Phil Linguistics Cleared
21 29-MAWKYNREW SMTI PYNHUNLANG NONGRUM 33 Graduate Cleared
22 30-MAIRANG SHRI BATSKHEM RYNTATHIANG 40 HSSLC Cleared
23 32-NONGSTOIN SHRI GABRIEL WAHLANG 45 MA Cleared
24 33-RAMBRAI JYRNGAM SHRI GOLDENSTAR NONGLONG 44 B.E (Electronics) MBA (IIM Kozhikode Cleared
25 35-RANIKOR SMTI VICTOREALNESS SYIEMLIEH 59 B.Sc Nursing Cleared
26 36-MAWKYRWAT SHRI CARNES SOHSHANG 42 BA Cleared
27 38-MENDIPATHAR SHRI TIMJIM K.MOMIN 30 M.Tech(IIT Guwahati) Cleared
28 40-BAJENGDOBA SHRI BRIGADY NAPAK MARAK 55 12TH Passed Cleared
29 41-SONGSAK SHRI CHAMPION R.SANGMA 43 MA (MPS) Cleared
30 43-WILLIAMNAGAR SMTI DEBORAH C. MARAK 57 BA Cleared
31 44-RAKSAMGRE SHRI FREDERICK SANGMA 34 MSW & Post Graduate Diploma in Disaster Management (PGDDM Cleared
32 45-TIKRIKILLA Dr Kapin Ch Boro 65 BA, Honorary Doctorate in Social Work Cleared
33 49-DADENGGRE SHRI AGUSTINE D MARAK 56 Matriculate Cleared
34 50-NORTH TURA SHRI BILLYKID A SANGMA 58 P.U  
35 52-RANGSAKONA SHRI EDMUND S SANGMA 41 P.U Cleared
36 53-AMPATI SMTI UTTORA G SANGMA 54 BA/B.ed Cleared
37 54-MAHENDRAGANJ SHRI SAYEEDULLAH NONGRUM

 

 75 BA Cleared
38 57-DALU SHRI ROGER BENNY A SANGMA 35 Post Graduate program in Tourism & Hospital Management from IIM, Shillong, BBA (Marketing) New Delhi Cleared
39 58-RONGARA SIJU SHRI ROPHUL S MARAK 42 BA Cleared
40 59-CHOKPOT SHRI KARAK R SANGMA 27 M.Com, Account & Finance Cleared

 

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.