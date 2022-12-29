UGC HRDC of AMU conducts workshop for USTM faculty members

Guwahati, Dec 29: The UGC Human Resource Development Centre of Aligarh Muslim University conducted a two-day workshop on NEP 2020 Implementation for USTM Faculty Members yesterday and today (28th to 29th December 2022) through online platform.

The workshop was conducted for the University and Science and Technology Meghalaya faculty members to guide the implementation of NEP, according to a Press release.

The programme started with a welcome address by Dr Faiza Abbasi, Director, UGC HRDC, AMU, followed by a warming inaugural address by Prof. M M Sufian Beg, who focused on the importance of NEP and its relevance in today’s world.

The first academic session was addressed by Dr M S Siddiqui on the topic “Philosophical Underpinnings of Indian Knowledge Traditions: Continuity and Consensus”, and the lecture continued with the values and systems of Vedic Education that emphasises much on human skills and development. Prof. M Muzammil, who is the former VC of Dr BRA University with a concept of multidisciplinary and holistic approach in the higher education system. He discussed the underlying meanings and concepts of NEP guidelines that have helped the faculty members to understand NEP.

The second day started with a discussion on technology Integration at Higher Education by Prof. Aasim Zafar, the chairman of the Dept of Computer Science, AMU, who showed the path of effective implementation of NEP 2020 and the promotion of technology for implementing NEP. The last academic session of Prof. S K Singh, Former VC HNB Garhwal University, Srinagar, emphasised the research and innovations that are pre-requisite of higher education.

The workshop ended with an interactive session by the participants and the organising team with a vote of thanks from Dr Faiza Abbasi.