AG Assam shows supremacy in table tennis tournament

SHILLONG, Dec 29: On the second day of the of Indian Audit and Account Department North-East Zone Table-Tennis Tournament 2022-23 held at the Indoor Stadium, JLN Sports Complex, Shillong, AG-Assam showed their supremacy in both men’s team, Men 40 years above as well as in the Men single. In the Women single final, AG-Sikkim beat AG- Assam. The Men single final will be played tomorrow at 11:00 AM. 1. Thursday’s Results Men’s Team AG Assam beat Ag Nagalnd 3-0, Men’s above 40 Manas Das(AG Assam) beat K. Angam 9AG Nagaland) 3-0, Women’s Final (Singles) Rituja Das (AG Sikkim) beat Amanda W. Lyngksor (AG Assam) 4-0, Men’s Semis-1 Saidul A. Ahmed (AG Assam) beat Chinku Rajkhowa (AG Assam) 4-0, Semis-2 Manas Ghosh (AG Assam) beat MAnas Das (AG Assam) 4-2, Men’s 3rd position- Manas Das, 4th position- Chingku Rajkhowa.