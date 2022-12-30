Chelsea’s Reece James to miss up to a month due to knee injury

London, Dec 29: Chelsea said Reece James will be sidelined for up to a month after the England defender sustained a recurrence of his knee injury in the 2-0 Premier League victory over Bournemouth.

James, who missed the World Cup because of his long-term injury, looked close to tears when he was substituted after 53 minutes of his comeback game Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

“Scan results have regrettably confirmed a setback for the 23-year-old, with Reece now set to be ruled out for up to a month,” Chelsea said in a statement on Wednesday.

Eighth-place Chelsea is next in action on New Year’s Day at Nottingham Forest. (AP)