Haaland sets EPL scoring record

Leeds, Dec 29: Erling Haaland set a Premier League scoring record in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Leeds.

At this pace, it won’t be his last.

Haaland scored twice to become the fastest player to 20 goals. The Norwegian star, who was born in Leeds, reached the mark in 14 games.

Not a bad homecoming.

“For me, as a striker, I could have scored a couple more but that’s life, what can I do? I have to practice more,” Haaland told Amazon Prime.

City’s victory at Elland Road reduced first-place Arsenal’s lead to five points.

Pep Guardiola’s side started superbly, playing some exceptional one- and two-touch football. And they were nearly rewarded for their early efforts, almost ahead inside 40 seconds when Nathan Ake’s fine pass set Erling Haaland free, but Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier denied the striker’s attempted lob with an excellent one-handed save.

Kevin De Bruyne curled an effort wide of the post from just outside the area after being found by Rico Lewis, and the Belgian’s cross was inches away from Ilkay Gundogan’s head who surely would have scored if the ball had been more accurate, according to information published on the club’s official website.

Meslier denied Haaland again on the half-hour mark, rushing from his line to smother the striker who had been put in the clear by De Bruyne, and seconds later Jack Grealish somehow turned the ball over from six yards out after Riyad Mahrez’s superb ball to the back post. City missed many clear chances — and two more went begging in quick succession before the half-time break.

With seconds remaining in the first half, Leeds committed men forward for one of the first times in the half as they went in search of what would have been the ultimate sucker punch. But City won the ball back and produced a slick move that ended with Mahrez’s shot being well saved by the excellent Meslier, only for Rodri to tap home into the empty net.

Haaland doubled City’s advantage six minutes into the second half after Jack Grealish pounced on a weak pass by Liam Cooper and raced clear to set up the Norwegian for a tap-in.

That was Haaland’s 25th goal for City in 20 appearances in all competitions. He scored his 26th in the 64th minute to make it 3-0 after another assist from Grealish. He later missed out on a fourth hat trick of the season when he shot tamely at Meslier.

Pascal Struijk’s header from Sam Greenwood’s corner reduced the margin and raised Leeds’ faint hope of a comeback, but Man City held firm to secure three points.

Haaland beat Kevin Phillips’ quickest-to-20 goals record — set in 1999-20 with Sunderland — by seven games.

Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge, was on hand to watch Wednesday.

“With my father in the (stands) over there, it’s special,” the 22-year-old Haaland said. “I am happy today, it’s a really special moment in my career… It’s my craziest fantasy that I could be at Elland Road and score for Manchester City against Leeds.” (Agencies)