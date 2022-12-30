Meghalaya pays tribute to freedom fighter U Kiangbah Nangbah on 160th death anniversary

Shilllong, Dec 30: Floral tributes were paid to freedom fighter U Kiangbah Nangbah 160th death anniversary across the State.

In Shillong the Khasi Students’ Union(KSU) laid wreath and remembered his legacy and the strong opposition put up by him against the Britishers.

The UDP leader, Paul Lyngdoh who was part of the programme stressed on how the fight for rights fought through sword and shield has been replaced by pen.

The KSU president Lambokstar Marngnar also encouraged the youths to stand for what is right to safeguard the people and their rights.

The main function was held at Jaiaw crematorium where Adelbert Nongrum unveiled the ossuary for interring the bones of those cremated which was organised by Sein Jaintia. The Sein Jaintia are the ones that had a very big function