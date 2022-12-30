HITO takes out rally to protest Kirti Azad’s tweet mocking at Khasi attire worn by Modi

Shillong, Dec 30: Hundreds took part in a peaceful procession took out by Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) on Friday in protest against the recent tweet by former cricketer turned MP, Kirti Azad for mocking Prime Minister, Narendra Modi who had worn the enchanting Khasi traditional dress.

The organisation also took strong exception to the adverse remark of Azad insulting the Khasi traditional attire worn by Modi by morphing a picture that depicted it as a female wear easily available online.

Before taking out the procession, HITO held a brief meeting at Jaiaw taxi stand, Motphran where the leaders of the organisation addressed the members.

A large deployment of police personnel was witnessed right from the Mothpran area. The police had put up a barricade to prevent the processionists from proceeding towards GS Road and Khyndailad.

The organisation had earlier announced the procession will commence from Motphran and proceed through GS road culminating at the State Central Library premises where the statues of the 3 martyrs of Meghalaya are kept for posterity.

HITO president, Donbok Dkhar told the gathering that they have decided to change the route and they will no longer proceed through GS road since the organisation understands that people are busy marketing since it is a festive season.

Dkhar said that this peaceful procession was organised in order to uphold the self respect and proud history as well as cleanse the Khasi indigenous community from such shameful insult.

He further said that the peaceful procession was organised on this day to solemnly commemorate the 160th death of legendary martyr U Woh Kiang Nangbah.

The procession on reaching Them Bijoy proceeded towards Lum Survey, Rhino point, Civil Hospital junction and finally culminated at State Central Library premises.

On reaching Civil Hospital junction, the procession was halted for a while as the leaders paid floral tribute to the statue of Kiang Nangbah.

While addressing the members, HITO education secretary Arnell Nongdhar condemned Azad’s much-reported tweet for insulting the country’s Prime Minister and the Khasi community.

According to him, they have filed the FIR since they were not satisfied with the apologies tendered by Azad in the social media.

Nongdhar said that action should be taken against Azad as per the relevant provisions of law if he fails to apologise to the whole Khasi community in black and white.

“We will be launching a protest if the former cricketer-turned MP did not apologise,” HITO education secretary said.

It may be recalled that HITO filed the FIR with the Sadar Police Station seeking suitable legal action against Azad as per the law of the land.