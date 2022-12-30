Ranji Trophy Round-up

Bad light, Dhawan-Vasisht stand frustrate Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Dec 29: Weather and Himachal Pradesh middle-order batters, Akash Vasisht and Rishi Dhawan, continued to frustrated hosts Uttarakhand’s push towards victory on day three of the Ranji Trophy Group A match with the visitors reaching 327 for four at stumps. After being bundled out for just 49 in the first innings and staring at an innings defeat following Uttarakhand’s 336, Himachal made amends in the second innings by wiping out the deficit and also taking a small 40-run lead. For the visitors, Vasisht and Dhawan continued from where they had left off on Wednesday on 277 for 4, with the former just eight runs short of his century, while Dhawan completed his half century in the 14 overs that were possible on Thursday due to bad light. Himachal are still not out of the woods as a flurry of early wickets on the last day of the match on Friday will be enough to send them hurtling towards defeat. Starting the day 10 runs short of wiping out Uttarakhand’s first-innings deficit, the duo concentrated on the task at hand, grafting for 14 overs and adding 50 valuable runs. (PTI)

K’taka set for big lead despite brave effort by Goa batters

Porvorim (Goa), Dec 29: (PTI) Karnataka looked set to secure a big first innings lead against Goa despite fighting half-centuries by three of the home team’s batters on day three of their Elite Group C match here on Thursday. At stumps, Goa were 321 for 8 with captain Darshan Mishal battling it out on 66 not out (134 balls, 9 fours, 1 six) after Karnataka piled up 603 for 7 declared. Resuming at the overnight score of 45 for 1, Suyash S Prabhudesai (87, 165 balls, 12 fours) and Sumiran Amonkar (30) added 19 runs before the latter was dismissed by Shubang Hegde (2/79). Prabhudesai was involved in a half-century stand with Snehal Kauthankar (21) before the latter fell to off-spinner K Gowtham (3/109). After the dismissal of Prabhudesai and Kd Eknath (5), Siddhesh Lad (63) and skipper Darshan Mishal (66 batting, 134 balls, 9 fours, 1 six) dug in and put on 65 runs for the sixth wicket. However, the efforts of the batters were not enough as Gowtham and the other Karnataka bowlers persevered to break through when the Goa batters appeared set to post a sizable stand. (PTI)