M’laya thrash Pondicherry 5-0

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 30: A hat-trick in under 10 minutes by Manbhalang Iawphniaw at the end of the match gave Meghalaya another big win in Group 5 of the 76th Men’s National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy in Bhubaneswar on Friday. The result was 5-0 in Meghalaya’s favour against Pondicherry. Iawphniaw scored his goals in the 83rd, 87th and 90th+1 and that was after he was brought on as a substitute at the start of the second half. Earlier, Donlad Diengdoh 12’, 45’) scored twice to put Meghalaya into a 2-0 lead by half time. Meghalaya thus remain at the top of the group with 10 points from four games. They’ll play their final group match against Odisha on New Year’s Day.