SCL Div3: MCC Juniors, LMYA register wins

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 30: In the match between YALM CC and MCC Juniors, MCC Juniors won the toss and elected to bat and were bowled out for 128 in 19.2 overs. Dipayan Nandi scored 31 in 35 balls. Om Chettri bowled 3 overs taking 4 wickets and giving away 14 runs. In reply MCC Juniors chased down the total in 17.3 overs scoring 130/8. Moshin Ahmed Dhkar scored 20 runs in 17 balls. Siddhart Das bowled 4 overs gave 21 runs took 2 wickets. MCC Juniors won the match by 2 wickets. Om Chettri was awarded the Player of the Match. In the second match between Bogys Sports CC and LMYA,the latter won the toss and elected to bat putting up a total of 143/6 in 20 overs. Mohit Sethi scored 74 runs in 55 balls. Karan Maghaiya bowled 4 overs gave 29 runs took 2 wickets. In reply, Bogys CC were bowled out for 133/10 in 16 overs. Karan Maghaiya scored 24 runs in 20 balls. Arun Karthik bowled 4 overs gave 30 runs took 4 wickets. LMYA won the match by 10 runs and Mohit Sethi was the Player of the Match.