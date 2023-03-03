Sonia stable and under observation, says Ganga Ram Hospital

A health bulletin issued by the hospital says that she is under treatment of Anup Basu, a chest consultant.

According to Dr D.S. Rana, Chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, “Smt Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson UPA, has been admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital under Dr Arup Basu, Sr Consultant Department of Chest Medicine and his team on 2nd Mar 2023 on account of fever. She is undergoing observation and investigations and her condition is stable.”

The veteran leader was last seen at the Raipur plenary where she sat through the entire proceedings and delivered a speech.