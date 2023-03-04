Giant screens to streamed final across state

Shillong, March 3: Fans will be able to tune into the Santosh Trophy final evening between Meghalaya and Karnataka on giant screens that will live steam the match across the state.

This is the first time that Meghalaya has reached the final of the Men’s National Football Championship and interest and expectations are high.

In Shillong, the game will be broadcast on the DIPR screen in Khyndailad and Iew Rynjah. The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs has also arranged, in collaboration with Dorbar Shnong of Laitumkhrah and Mawlai SC respectively, screenings at Madan Iewrynghep Ground in Laitumkhrah and Mawlai Madan Heh.

In Nongpoh, the office of the District Sports Officer of Ri-Bhoi will be screening the match at Pahamsyiem.

Umsning will also have one in front of the local auditorium and there will also be one at Sawlad Smit.

Kick-off is at 9pm IST.