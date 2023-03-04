Pressure groups ask HSPDP MLAs to withdraw support to NPP-led govt by March 6

Shillong, Mar 4: The various pressure groups have given a deadline till March 6 for the two HSPDP MLAs- Shakliar Warjri and Methodius Dkhar- to return to the alliance led by the regional parties to pave way for the formation of a coalition government sans NPP and BJP.

The decision was taken during a public meeting organised by the HYC at Motphran on Saturday afternoon which was attended by leaders of HITO, Ka Sur U Paidbah ka Bri U Hynniewtrep (KSUP7T), Hynniewtrep National Youth Movement (HNYM), Saiñdur Tipkur-tipkha Ïeng Ehrngiew Hynñiewtrep (STIEH) among others.

While speaking at the public meeting, HYC vice president Donbok Kharlyngdoh said that they will be giving the two HSPDP MLAs to return till Monday otherwise they will have to take some drastic measures.

“We will gather at Raj Bhavan on the day of the swearing-in-ceremony of the CM and the new Cabinet Ministers like what we have done in December 2019 during the ILP agitations. We will not allow the two HSPDP MLAs to take their oath,” Kharlyngdoh said.

He said that they will not hesitate to forcefully pull them out of their vehicles to prevent them from entering Raj Bhavan if they were compelled to take some drastic measures.

The HYC vice president also said that they will also be organising a dharna at the residence of the two HSPDP MLAs adding that they will also urge their family members to request the two to support the alliance which is headed by the regional forces.