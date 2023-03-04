VPP calls for peace amid protests against NPP-led govt formation in Meghalaya

Shillong, Mar 4: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) expresses concern for the unethical attempt to form a government in Meghalaya, whereby certain groups have decided to come out in the street to hold public meetings and protests against such an attempt.

In a statement here on Saturday, VPP spokesperson, Batskhem Myrboh said that that party appeals to the public while exercising their democratic right to protest, to maintain peace and tranquility in the state.

“The daily life and livelihood of the people should not be affected and that the image of the Khasi community in particular and the state in general should not be tarnished. Peace and tranquility is a pre-condition for development and progress,” Myrboh added.