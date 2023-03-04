VVP’s pre-condition to support non-NPP govt in Meghalaya

Shillong, Mar 4: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has put forward certain conditions before the non-NPP political parties before joining any alliance for formation of a new government.

Party sources on Saturday revealed that the party will not be part of the government if the non-NPP political parties do not agree to the conditions put forward by the party.

At the same time, party sources said that the party is ready to give outside support to any non-NPP government to prevent the state from the mis-governance and alleged corruption of the NPP Government.

Few of the conditions of the VPP include zero tolerance on corruption, to adopt an austerity measure such as prevention of political appointments /stop re-employment of retired government employees and to Reverse the decision of the MDA to reimburse the income tax paid by the non-tribal All India Service Officers working in Meghalaya.

The party also suggested that there should be judicious allocation funds to various departments, to scrap the deal on Gaming Act 2022 and to provide Free Registration of lands located in the border areas. To ensure safety and security of the people living in the border areas.

The party also wanted the State Reservation Policy to be reviewed, to hand over all alleged financial irregularities and scams to appropriate investigating agencies such as CBI.

The other conditions laid by the party include to immediately implement the MIS (Market Intervention Scheme) to the farmers and also to review the MOU signed between the MDA Government and the Government of Assam.

Besides pressurizing the Government of India for an extension of the special protective provisions for the state of Meghalaya under Article 371 of the Constitution of India, the party also wants the possibility of implementing ILP should be explored.

The party also wants to do away with VIP culture and to immediately stop illegal transportation of coal and all forms of illegal trade.

Further, the party also made it clear that the above conditions must be executed by the government within a reasonable period of time.