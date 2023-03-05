Meghalaya BJP asks Conrad Sangma to induct its two MLAs in new cabinet

SHILLONG, March 4: Barely days before the NPP chief Conrad Sangma prepares for swearing-in on March 7, Meghalaya BJP has reportedly asked Sangma to induct two of its MLAs in the new state cabinet.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhawan in Shillong where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present. The saffron party’s plan was revealed by state president Ernest Mawrie. After the results of the polls were announced, the Bhartiya Janata party extended its support to NPP to form the government.

“We expect Conrad Sangma to induct both our MLAs, Alexander Laloo Hek and Sanbor Shullai into the cabinet as they are experienced politicians,” said Ernest Mawrie.

Experts believe that Conrad Sangma’s attempt to form the government for a consecutive second term on March 7 looks beset with hurdles over opposition from various quarters and pressure groups.

“PM Modi will arrive at Shillong around 11 am on March 7. For the first time, the Prime Minister will attend the swearing-in-ceremony in Meghalaya. After attending the swearing-in ceremony in Shillong, the Prime Minister will go to Nagaland,” further added Ernest Mawrie.

National People’s Party (NPP) emerged as the single-largest party in Meghalaya, securing 26 seats in the 60-seat Assembly Elections held in the state with no party crossing the halfway mark in 60-member Assembly.

The NPP is set to form an alliance with the BJP to form a coalition government as BJP won two seats in the polls. On March 2, 2023, the votes were counted and the results were announced.